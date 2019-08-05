Fate Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 (+16.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09M (+5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, fate has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.