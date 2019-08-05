Duke attempt to reverse N. C. coal ash order rejected by judge
Aug. 05, 2019 12:25 PM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK)DUKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- A North Carolina administrative law judge on Friday partially dismissed Duke Energy's (DUK -0.2%) appeal of the state's finding that the company must completely excavate all its coal ash ponds.
- North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality in April ordered DUK to completely excavate coal ash ponds at six coal plants, finding that was "the only way to protect public health and the environment," a decision the company appealed.
- The order is a preliminary ruling that does not decide the merits of DUK's appeal, but it is a first round legal victory for the state and the environmental groups that support the order to excavate all of DUK's North Carolina ponds and bury the ash in lined landfills.
- DUK says it is "standing firm in our belief that the NCDEQ decision is wrong, not based in science and engineering, and not in the best interest of our customers and communities."