DCP Midstream Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+271.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.17B (+36.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DCP has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.