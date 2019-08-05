Voya Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (+14.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.1B (+3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VOYA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.