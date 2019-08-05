AMN Healthcare Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-14.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $526.06M (-5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.