Delek US down 8% despite Q2 earnings beat

Delek US (DK -8.4%) says that adjusted Q2 results increased Y/Y driven by higher crack spreads, continued commercial execution, a shift in the crude curve from backwardation to contango and lower RINs expenses.
Reported adjusted net income of $90.6M, +15% Y/Y with adjusted EBITDA of $204.9M, +10.1%.
Revenues declined 7% to $2.4B, while refining margin improved marginally by 1.1% to $293.3M
The company also increased quarterly dividend from $0.28/share to $0.29/share
Delek US agrees to acquire 15% ownership interest in Wink to Webster Pipeline, with expected net investment in the range of $340M - $380M; the project is expected to complete by 1H 2021.
The company ended the quarter with cash balance of $951.4M and debt of $1.9B
Previously: Delek US EPS beats by $0.36, beats on revenue (Aug. 5)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox