Delek US down 8% despite Q2 earnings beat

Delek US (DK -8.4% ) says that adjusted Q2 results increased Y/Y driven by higher crack spreads, continued commercial execution, a shift in the crude curve from backwardation to contango and lower RINs expenses.

Reported adjusted net income of $90.6M, +15% Y/Y with adjusted EBITDA of $204.9M, +10.1%.

Revenues declined 7% to $2.4B, while refining margin improved marginally by 1.1% to $293.3M

The company also increased quarterly dividend from $0.28/share to $0.29/share

Delek US agrees to acquire 15% ownership interest in Wink to Webster Pipeline, with expected net investment in the range of $340M - $380M; the project is expected to complete by 1H 2021.

The company ended the quarter with cash balance of $951.4M and debt of $1.9B

