WEC Energy on the rise after hiking full-year guidance

WEC Energy (WEC +1.8% ) is one of few stocks to hit a 52-week high amid today's broad market downturn, after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and raising full-year earnings guidance.

WEC now sees FY 2019 EPS of $3.50-$3.53, up from its prior outlook of $3.48-$3.52, in-line with the $3.51 analyst consensus estimate and reaffirming the company's expectation of reaching the top end of the range.

The upside guidance came even after Q2 retail deliveries of electricity fell 5.9% Y/Y; on a weather-normal basis, retail deliveries slipped 1.6%.

Q2 residential electricity use declined 8.9% and electricity consumption by small commercial and industrial customers was 5.2% lower.

At the end of June, WEC was serving ~11K more electric customers and 23K more natural gas customers than at the same time a year ago.