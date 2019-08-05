CBS, Viacom deal 50% likely to come this week - report

There's a 50/50 chance that CBS (CBS -2.9% ) and Viacom (VIA -2.3% , VIAB -2.3% ) announce a formal deal to re-merge this week, Charlie Gasparino says on Fox Business.

There's no formal deal yet, he says.

Key news for the re-merger came Friday on a report that the companies have settled key parts of a combined leadership team -- in particular designating Viacom chief Bob Bakish to be CEO of the combination, with CBS interim CEO Joe Ianniello in charge of CBS branded assets and CBS CFO Christina Spade to be CFO of the combination.