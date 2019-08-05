Tilson negative on Tesla

Whitney Tilson confirms his firm's bearish stance on Tesla (TSLA -3% ) in a new updated posted today.

Tilson maintains that Tesla has no "moat" of any kind as it continues to lose a ton of money and show off a terrible balance sheet.

He calls Tesla a "busted growth story" with demand for its existing models only being maintained via continual price reductions. In a final shot, Tilson calls Elon Musk "extremely" untrustworthy.

Tilson isn't an outlier on Tesla. Of the 32 sell-side firms covering the EV automaker, 12 have Sell-equivalent ratings and another 10 have a Hold-equivalent ratings. That leaves 8 firms staked out in the Bull camp.