Genie Energy plunges after weaker than expected Q2 results

Genie Energy (GNE -29.2% ) says that Q2 results were impacted by generally weaker consumption and pricing in electricity & natural gas, and a marked-to-market loss on the forward hedge book at GRE.

Revenue increased 8% Y/Y to $61M driven by the expansion of international retail energy supply and energy services businesses

Gross profit decreased to $9M from $16.1M

SG&A expense increased 18.2% to $18.2M reflecting increased customer acquisition expense.

Reported wider operating loss of $9.3M, up from $1.6M in 2Q18; adjusted EBITDA loss was $9.1M

Global customers increased 7% to 357k RCEs and total meters increased 12% to 448k meters.

Average monthly churn declined to 4.4% from 5.3% in 1Q19 and 5.7% in 2Q18.

