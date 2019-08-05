Primoris receives industrial award valued over $71M

Primoris Services (PRIM -3.6%) announced a new industrial award valued over $71M, from a major utility customer for installation of two new natural gas compression trains.
The contract was secured by ARB Industrial, part of the Power, Industrial, & Engineering segment. The construction includes two new compression trains, a new power generation facility, a new operations building, and all supporting auxiliary equipment, including new electrical generation assets and gas cooling facilities.
Scheduled to commence in the 3Q of 2019 and completed by 3Q 2020.
