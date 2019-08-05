Apple can absorb tariff costs - top analyst

Noted Apple (AAPL -5% ) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo forecasts that the company will absorb most of the additional tariff costs in the "mid-short term."

Kuo: "The market is worrying that prices of Apple’s major hardware products for the U.S. market (including iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch and AirPods) will rise and there will be negative impacts on shipment forecasts. However, we believe that Apple had made proper preparations for it."

The analyst thinks Apple will continue shifting production outside of China and non-Chinese production locations could meet most of the U.S. market demand within two years.

Last week, President Trump added tariffs of 10% on $300B more goods made in China effective September 1.