Airline surveys point to production problems at Boeing plant - report

Boeing (BA -3% ) tumbles to its lowest levels since January in the wake of the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

A weekend report from The Post and Courier newspaper said some of the airlines buying 787 Dreamliners built at Boeing's North Charleston plant are complaining about "unacceptable" production mistakes and poor quality, pointing to serious problems in the company's culture.

While workers at the Dreamliner factory previously reported quality lapses, it is the first time such private criticism from Boeing's customers has been made public, according to the report.

The Post and Courier said it was provided with copies of more than a dozen surveys and comments from recent 787 deliveries at North Charleston; for example, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines called the factory's quality control "way below acceptable standards" for a 787-10 delivered in June, adding it had "serious doubts about quality and Boeing's ability to deliver on time."

The U.S. Department of Justice recently issued subpoenas to several people at the North Charleston campus as federal investigators probe reports of shoddy production and quality control problems.

However, three carriers - United Air Lines, Hainan Airlines and China Eastern Airlines - reportedly gave the plant above-average marks, including one perfect score.