Allergan Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.34 (-1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.93B (-4.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, agn has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward.