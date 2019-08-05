Plug Power Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ET By: Akanksha Bakshi
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $52.47M (+31.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PLUG has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.