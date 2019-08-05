Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Aug. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)BDXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.06 (+5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.37B (+2.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, bdx has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.
