Stocks slide to session lows amid trade war ratchets up

The three major U.S. averages sink to new session lows as the latest salvos in the U.S.-China trade war push the yuan to its weakest level against the U.S. dollar in 10 years.
The Nasdaq slumps 3.2%, the S&P 500 slides 2.7%, and the Dow wilts 2.7%.
The CBOE Volatility Index, also called the "fear index", surges 32% to 23.23.
Among the S&P 500 industry sectors, IT takes the biggest hit, falling 3.9%, followed by communications services -3.2% and financials -3.1%; the sectors falling the least are utilities (-0.6%) and materials (-1.6%).
Crude oil falls 1.1% to $55.04 per barrel.
Investors turn to safer havens. The 10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 10 basis points to 1.74%; gold jumps 1.3% to $1,476.70 per ounce.
The Dollar Index weakens 0.6% to 97.48.
