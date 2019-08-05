Stocks slide to session lows as trade war ratchets up

The three major U.S. averages sink to new session lows as the latest salvos in the U.S.-China trade war push the yuan to its weakest level against the U.S. dollar in 10 years.

The Nasdaq slumps 3.2% , the S&P 500 slides 2.7% , and the Dow wilts 2.7% .

The CBOE Volatility Index, also called the "fear index", surges 32% to 23.23.

Among the S&P 500 industry sectors, IT takes the biggest hit, falling 3.9% , followed by communications services -3.2% and financials -3.1% ; the sectors falling the least are utilities ( -0.6% ) and materials ( -1.6% ).

Crude oil falls 1.1% to $55.04 per barrel.

Investors turn to safer havens. The 10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 10 basis points to 1.74%; gold jumps 1.3% to $1,476.70 per ounce.