Endo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-36.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $694.6M (-2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, endp has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.