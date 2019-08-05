Selling in retail sector ranges far and wide

The selling pressure in the retail sector has accelerated during the afternoon session on the escalation between the U.S. and China on trade. New tariffs and a weaker Chinese currency are the wildcards this week after trade talks were reported by President Trump last week to be going well.

Some of the hardest hit names today include Office Depot (ODP -8.1% ), Etsy (ETSY -8.1% ), Stitch Fix (SFIX -6.2% ), Container Store (TCS -5.9% ), Farfetch (FTCH -5.8% ), Five Below (FIVE -4.4% ), eBay (EBAY -3.8% ), Children's Place (PLCE -6.1% ), J. Jill (JILL -5.9% ), Shoe Carnival (SCVL -5.2% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -4.7% ), TJX Companies (TJX -3.9% ), Big Lots (BIG -3.5% ), Dollar Tree (DLTR -3.6% ), Tempur Sealy International (TPX -5.9% ), G-III Apparel (GIII -7% ), Capri Holdings (CPRI -5.5% ), Skechers (SKX -4.6% ) and Caleres (CAL -5.2% ). Analysts think supply chain implications from an extended U.S.-China trade battle are one of the points of concerns today.