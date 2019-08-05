CONSOL Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETCONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)CEIXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (-27.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $379.9M (+2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ceix has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.