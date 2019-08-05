Jones Lang Lasalle Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Jones Lang Lasalle (NYSE:JLL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.33 (+3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.3B (+6.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jll has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.