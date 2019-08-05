USA Compression Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETUSA Compression Partners, LP (USAC)USACBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (+96.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $172.87M (+3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, USAC has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.