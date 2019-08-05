Telaria Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETTelaria, Inc. (TLRA)TLRABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.98M (+28.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, tlra has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.