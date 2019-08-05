Eldorado Resorts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETEldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI)ERIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $658.74M (+44.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, eri has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.