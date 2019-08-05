Plains All American Pipeline Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+7.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.07B (-0.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, paa has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.