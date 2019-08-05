Diamondback Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.75 (+10.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (+97.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fang has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.