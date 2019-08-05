Callon Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $163.05M (+18.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cpe has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.