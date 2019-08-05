AECOM Technology Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETAECOM (ACM)ACMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- AECOM Technology (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+21.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.25B (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.