Compass Minerals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (+39.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $250.99M (+1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cmp has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.