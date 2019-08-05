OraSure Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-71.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $41.48M (-4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, osur has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.