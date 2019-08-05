Akcea Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.45 (+47.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.78M (+40.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, akca has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.