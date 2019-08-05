Wells Fargo antes up for stake in esports
Aug. 05, 2019 1:48 PM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)WFCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Wells Fargo (WFC -2.7%) jumps into the esports space by joining a funding round for Matcherino, a provider of software and services for running video-gaming tournaments.
- The San Francisco-based bank along with tech investment firm Galaxy Digital are ponying up $1.5M for an undisclosed stake in Matcherino.
- Brings the current funding round to over $4.1M.
- Esports operations have been an inefficient process, Wells Fargo said Sean Sang Sub Lee, vice president for early-stage investing at Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, in a statement.
- “We see an opportunity with Matcherino not only to remedy these inefficiencies, but to open long-untouched revenue streams for years to come," Lee said.