Energizer Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (-14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $673.5M (+71.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ENR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.