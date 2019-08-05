OFS Credit starts rights offering for up to 1.25M shares

OFS Credit (OCCI -0.3% ) starts a non-transferable rights offering to subscribe for up to ~1.25M shares of the company's common stock to its stockholders of record on July 31, 2019.

Stockholders will get one non-transferable right for each outstanding share of common stock owned on the record date.

The rights entitle holders to buy one new share of common stock for every two rights held.

Affiliates of OFS currently hold ~13.1% of OFS Credit's common stock and intend to fully exercise all rights issued to them in connection with the offering.

Intends to use proceeds to acquire investments in accordance with its investment objectives and strategies and for general working capital purposes.

Offering expires Aug. 23 at 5:00 PM ET.