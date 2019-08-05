Pioneer Natural Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.86 (+31.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.32B (+10.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PXD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.