Credit Suisse expects strong back half at Cinemark

Credit Suisse reiterates an Outperform rating on Cinemark Holdings (CNK -4.7% ).

The firm thinks the U.S. box office should return to admissions revenue growth this quarter through the end of the first quarter in 2020.

The upcoming film slate includes The Lion King, It: Chapter 2, Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. "This strong film slate should also play well in Latin America," notes the CS analyst team.

Credit Suisse's price target of $43 on Cinemark is still below the sell-side average PT of $45.13.