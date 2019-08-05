Federal Reserve to develop real-time payment system

The Federal Reserve Board will develop a new round-the-clock real-time payment and settlement service to support faster payments in the U.S.

Called FedNow Service, the new system is expected to be available in 2023 or 2024.

"The Federal Reserve believes faster payment services, which enable the near-instantaneous transfer of funds day and night, weekend and weekdays, have the potential to become widely used and to yield economic benefits for individuals and businesses by providing them with more flexibility to manage their money and make time-sensitive payments," the central bank said in a statement.

The Fed is seeking input on how the new service might be designed to most effectively support the full set of payment system stakeholders and the functioning of the broader U.S. payment system.

The Board is also announcing its intention to explore the expansion of Fedwire Funds Service and National Settlement Service hours, up to 24x7x365, to facilitate liquidity management in private-sector real-time gross settlement services for faster payments and to support a range of payment activities, beyond those related to faster payments.