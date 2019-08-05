China to suspend new U.S. ag product purchases

In the latest escalation of the U.S.-China trade war, China's Commerce Ministry confirms that Chinese companies have stopped buying U.S. agricultural products, and that China "has not ruled out" imposing import tariffs on U.S. farm products that were bought after Aug. 3.

Pres. Trump claimed last week that China agreed to buy U.S. ag products "in large quantities, but did not do so," while China insisted millions of tons of U.S. soybeans have been shipped to China since July 19.

