Microchip Technology Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.33B (+9.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MCHP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Microchip Technology Earnings Preview: Huge Short Interest Ratio Could Help The Stock