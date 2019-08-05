Avanos Medical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $172.02M (+6.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AVNS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.