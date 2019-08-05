Black Knight Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETBlack Knight, Inc. (BKI)BKIBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (+4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $296.52M (+6.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BKI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.