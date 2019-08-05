Parsley Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-17.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $467.53M (-0.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 9 downward.