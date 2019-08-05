Supernus Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $109.67M (+10.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, SUPN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.