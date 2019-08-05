Comcast adds HD video fee to unlimited wireless plans

Comcast (CMCSA -3% ) has altered pricing on its wireless service, including a new charge to unlimited plans to access high-definition video.

The company's adding a $20/month HD Pass to unlimited Xfinity Mobile plans, allowing for access to HD resolution (720p on phones, 1080p on tablets) and faster speeds during network congestion.

That's on mobile access; the plans always stream in HD when connected to Wi-Fi. Otherwise, and without the HD Pass, video streams at 480p.

And it's atop the standard unlimited per-line cost of $45/month.

It's also introduced a per-gigabyte shared data plan that includes video streaming at HD.