Pattern Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Pattern Energy (NASDAQ:PEGI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $137.9M.

Over the last 1 year, PEGI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.

