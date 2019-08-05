Pattern Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Pattern Energy (NASDAQ:PEGI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.
The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $137.9M.
Over the last 1 year, PEGI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Pattern Energy Q2 2019 Power Production Preview
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox