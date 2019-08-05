Henry Schein Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 05, 2019 5:30 PM ETHenry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)HSICBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (-20.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.48B (-25.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HSIC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward.