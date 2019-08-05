Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (+6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.82B (+8.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EMR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 13 downward.