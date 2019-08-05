WTI Midland crude back in positive territory - Reuters

Traders say WTI crude in Midland traded in positive territory today for the first time in more than a month on expectations a new Permian Basin pipeline will start operations soon, Reuters reports.

WTI Midland for September delivery reportedly traded as high as $0.15/bbl above benchmark futures, the strongest level since late June, after trading on Friday at a discount of ~$0.65/bbl to futures.

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA -2.8% ) set rates for its 670K bbl/day Cactus II pipeline from the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf Coast on Friday, sparking expectations among market participants that the line will begin service soon.

Cactus II is one of three major lines expected to come online this year and alleviate a longtime bottleneck; market sources estimate the line will flow 300K bbl/day in August and likely will be near capacity by September.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX