Grand Canyon Education Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $173.4M (-26.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LOPE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.